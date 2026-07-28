Prince William blocked Harry and Meghan from Windsor to avoid direct confrontation

Prince William made sure that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not housed in proximity to his main residence on the Windsor Estate. This, even though King Charles III seemed open to mending fences with the Sussexes.

Both William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, currently reside at Forest Lodge on the Windsor Estate. Since the residence is rather close to other Royal residences, including Frogmore Cottage, there is a distinct chance they would encounter Harry and Meghan there. In addition to that, the two were staying extremely close to home.

As royal editor Emily Andrews of the Sun reports: “The King has been making moves to include Harry and Meghan but William made it clear, emphatically, that Windsor Castle and any surrounding Royal residences were OFF-LIMITS to his younger brother and his wife.” Andrews added: “He just did not want to run the risk of having to encounter his younger brother, and Meghan, in his personal domain. He knew that there would be an inevitable showdown and felt it would be too volatile.”

The distance between the two royal brothers was maintained by having very clear separate schedules and accommodation during the visit: Prince Harry was instead offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace and as he and his wife went to central London to reconnect with his father and his step mother, William and Kate were miles away attending DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup.

The last time the brothers were seen together in public was to attend their uncle’s funeral in August. They looked and were standing very far apart throughout most of the event.

What Was Kate Middleton’s Part in All This?

The first reports on the subject indicated Catherine acting as a mediator in between the two brothers but it appears that her views on the matter later changed.

Russell Myers, author of William & Catherine writes:

Realizing that these are core differences in their individual roles and there is no turning back: Catherine accepted over time that the rifts between them are irreparable. Prioritising order: The couple is focused on security and a united front and agreed to implement boundaries that would establish firm ‘no go zones’ for Harry and Meghan.

Although the King expressed his openness to continue mending relations with the Sussexes, William’s position has seemed unwavering; he is not interested in the slightest in interacting with Harry or his wife personally.