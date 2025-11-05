Prince William Brazil trip day 2: Cradles baby, wears gifted scarf and connects with locals

Prince William has continued to win the hearts of Brazilians during his second day of the trip!

On Tuesday, November 4, the Princess of Wales travelled to the Brazilian island of Paqueta to the Brazilian island of Paqueta to learn about its mangrove habitat.

The future king received a warm welcome from dozens of cheering well-wishers as he disembarked a small Brazilian Navy boat from the mainland.

He then participated in a walkabout where he happily shook hands with locals, posed for selfies, and even cradled a baby at one point.

In a heartwarming moment, a ten-month-old Joaquim Monteiro was handed to him by his grandmother Christina for a hug.

Prince William jokingly said he “mustn’t drop him!” before giving the little boy a cuddle.

Later in the day, the father of three attended the United for Wildlife Summit where he received a handwoven scarf by Vanda Witoto, Climate Activist & Indigenous Leader, as he met stars from his BBC Earth ‘Guardians’ programme, which aired earlier this year.

The women from the Amazon Rainforest feature in the sixth episode of BBC Earth ‘Guardians’ programme.

Witoto draped the handwoven scarf, which took over three hours to create, over William’s shoulders, explaining through a translator that it symbolizes food and health.

During the visit, Prince William also took part in a planting activity with local guardians of the mangroves and met locals who have been helping to clean and protect the region’s waters and wildlife.