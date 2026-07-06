Prince William breaks silence amid Harry reconciliation buzz

Kensington Palace broke their social media silence after putting out a brand new post by Prince William – all as commentators insist King Charles is pushing the Prince of Wales for a reconciliation with his estranged brother, Prince Harry. But William opted to ignore any hints about the ongoing royal drama as he delivered an update centered on his public role.

Prince William Deflects Royal Drama To Football William, as president of the Football Association, issued an encouraging post for the England team on the joint Instagram page he shares with Kate Middleton, wishing them luck on their journey into the next round of the tournament as President.

Prince William has a lot going on this week with the World Cup.

After celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, he has also recently turned into football commentator with more than a few comments about football. But William now seems to have put an entirely on football instead, with news also leaking of King Charles urging his sons to work things out.

But William seems determined to stick to the Palace, and for now, is ignoring royal reports by continuing with his public schedule.