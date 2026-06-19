Is Prince William copying Meghan Markle’s PR playbook?

Commentators are rife with speculation after Prince William and Princess Kate seem to be following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s playbook for engaging with the media.

The public appearances of the Prince and Princess of Wales have evolved to be more physically affectionate and visually stunning, in an obvious bid to be competitive in international modern media markets where the Duke and Duchess have seen much success.

The Prince and Princess have always portrayed themselves to be traditionalists, which has previously been reflected in their interactions and photos. But in recent years, particularly after recent Royal visits and trips, William and Kate are often pictured being physically affectionate, a hallmark of the Sussex Brand from the get go. As Talk Royal hosts, Katie, Nicholl and Omid Scobie pointed out:

The Prince and Princess have both be pictured holding hands. It would seem that the newly public appearance from Kate and William is something that has worked very well for the media strategy in recent years. As Talking Royal commentators said; “since that day, he and Meghan have been very open to touching one another in public and holding hands.” She added: “It does incredibly well over there, it seems that William and Kate are definitely walking in their foot steps”.

The Royal Family, who had, traditionally, favoured a reserved demeanour have all seemed to shift and have embraced their ability to hold hands as a show of affection which may perhaps inspire those in the public’s eye and show people a side to the royals they perhaps did not know or expected to see.

The change to a more emotive display of connection seems to be a change towards the global scale and an effort to engage a wider audience and particularly to stand out from their rivals across the pond. “They will be able to present the kind of modern, warm relationship that has proved incredibly popular around the world.”

This more cinematic look at the future of the Royal Family seems to represent something more modern and open and even if the Royal Family can sometimes come across as somewhat cold, they appear to be putting that aside and learning the lessons from where they can be the best or more competitive.