Prince William details ‘Chaotic’ school run with Prince Louis

Prince William has given royal fans a hilarious and highly relatable insight into his family’s chaotic weekday mornings, revealing how young Prince Louis leaves a very sticky trail behind on the school run.

Speaking live on UK radio show Heart Breakfast with hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the Prince of Wales proved that despite their royal titles, his family faces the exact same morning madness as households across the country.

When asked about his morning routine with Princess Catherine and their three children—Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (8)—William laughed about the logistical juggle of school prep.

“It can be [chaotic],” Prince William admitted. “It depends if there is a guitar lesson or a music lesson, you have to get the guitar in the car… ‘Are we boarding, are we not? Are we seeing friends, or are we not?’ There’s all of that going on in the morning.”

Prince Louis’s Sticky Habit

The future King also revealed the reality of breakfast on the go for the young royals, singling out his youngest son’s love for a classic, albeit messy, British snack.

“There’s a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car usually,” William shared.

When co-host Amanda Holden jokingly asked if the sandwiches were for him or his youngest son, William quipped: “[Prince Louis will] leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful.”

Interestingly, Prince Louis’s snack of choice mirrors that of his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was famously known to enjoy “jam pennies” (crustless, circular jam sandwiches) every day since she was a toddler.

A Rare Update on Prince George and Kate Middleton

During the wide-ranging radio interview, Prince William also shared a major update on his eldest son, confirming that Prince George has officially started boarding at Lambrook, the co-educational prep school in Berkshire where all three children are enrolled.

The Prince also took a moment to express his immense pride in his wife, Kate Middleton, following her recent first international work trip to Italy since her cancer recovery.

“She’s an amazing mum and an amazing wife,” William said warmly. “Literally our family couldn’t cope without her, so she’s been absolutely stunning.”