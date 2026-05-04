Prince William Draws a Hard Line: Royal Rift Deepens Over Harry's US Life

Prince William has reportedly set a “non-negotiable” condition for reconciling with his brother, Prince Harry, amid ongoing tensions between the two.

According to Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, William is unhappy with Harry’s current setup in America, where he’s pursuing financial independence while still trading on his royal connections.

The rift between the brothers stems from Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. William, the heir to the throne, views this arrangement as unacceptable, feeling that Harry is clinging to royal perks while pursuing a private life.

“What Harry and Meghan are doing is a non-negotiable for William,” Anderson said, adding that William “wouldn’t countenance any acceptance of it”.

Harry has pushed back against claims he’s a “non-working royal,” emphasizing his ongoing charitable work and commitment to causes he’s passionate about.

During a recent visit to Ukraine, he stated, “I will always be part of the royal family. I am here working, doing the things I was born to do”.

The tension between William and Harry reflects deeper issues within the royal family, with sources indicating that William is frustrated with Harry’s pursuit of independence and perceived exploitation of his royal status.

Meanwhile, King Charles is reportedly seeking reconciliation, but William remains firm in his stance.