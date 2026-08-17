Prince William would reportedly find it difficult to reunite with his younger brother, Prince Harry, even for the sake of honouring their late mother, Princess Diana, according to royal author Phil Dampier.

The claims come amid continued speculation over the strained relationship between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, whose relationship has remained distant since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior working royals and moved to the United States.

In the 2021 biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand quoted a friend of Harry as saying that both brothers remained deeply committed to preserving their mother’s legacy despite their differences.

“Both brothers are deeply devoted to carrying on their mother’s legacy and no amount of hurt feelings would ever get in the way of that,” the source claimed.

However, Dampier has suggested that the situation has changed considerably since then.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the royal author said William and Harry had managed to put their differences aside for the unveiling of Diana’s statue in 2021, but claimed their relationship has deteriorated further since that event.

“I think William would find it very hard to meet Harry, even to honour Diana’s memory,” Dampier said.

The author noted that the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death could provide an opportunity for the brothers to appear together, but he questioned whether William would be willing to do so.

“Friends tell me that, as far as he is concerned, Harry is the past,” Dampier claimed.