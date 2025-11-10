Prince William Gives Rare Look at Life with His Kids

The future King, Prince William, shared an inside look into his children’s lives behind the palace gates.

The future successor to King Charles III has three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—with his wife, Kate Middleton.

The royal children undoubtedly do not live a normal life like typical British kids, but Prince William revealed facts in a manner that showed the children enjoy everyday activities.

On the Brazilian TV show Domingo, hosted by Luciano Huck, Prince William discussed his children’s normal, real-life activities, comparing them to those of ordinary children.

Regarding his kids’ everyday activities, he remarked, “Playdates, taxi driver duty, sports days, matches, and playing in the garden when I can.”

Prince William went on to state that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, strive to be as present as possible while fulfilling their royal duties.

“School run most days. I mean Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it,” the well-known royal figure added.

Intriguing for his fans, William additionally made an admission that their eldest child, George, does not even have a cell phone in this highly advanced tech era.

“We talk to him and explain why we don’t think it’s right. With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t. But with restricted access, I think it’s good for messaging,” he further detailed.

In addition, he thinks about offering one to the prince when he enters secondary school, albeit with limited access.