Prince William goes wild as Aston Villa snatch comeback victory

Prince William could not hide his excitement as Aston Villa pulled off a thrilling comeback victory in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Prince of Wales was in attendance as Villa faced Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, watching from a high vantage point alongside the club’s owner and director of football.

The evening began in tense fashion, with Villa struggling in the first half and going into the break trailing 1–0. Matters worsened shortly after the restart when Salzburg doubled their lead, leaving Villa facing an uphill battle.

However, the Premier League side responded in dramatic fashion. The comeback was sparked by England international Morgan Rogers, who finished calmly into the bottom-left corner following a slick passing move and just 12 minutes later, Villa drew level.

Captain Tyrone Mings scored from close range, redeeming himself after an earlier mistake that had contributed to Salzburg’s opening goal. As the equaliser went in, Prince William was seen celebrating enthusiastically, clearly swept up in the drama of the night.

Prince George, who has previously attended matches with his father, was notably absent from the stands on this occasion.

