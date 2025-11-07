Prince William hails King Charles in powerful COP30 speech on his behalf

Prince William has stepped in his father King Charles’ footstep to deliver a heartfelt speech at COP30 World Leaders Summit in Belém, Brazil.

On Thursday, November 6, the Prince of Wales made his first address on behalf of the King and the U.K. government to highlight climate crisis.

The father of three opened his speech in Portuguese which translates to, “Good morning! Many thanks to President Lula and Governor Barbalho for the warm welcome to Belém do Pará.”

Prince William went on to urge the current generation to take responsibility for protecting the natural world for future generations. Speaking in the Amazon, he emphasized the importance of collective action, collaboration, and decisive commitment in addressing environmental challenges.

The future king further recalled his visit to the Welsh town of Pontypridd, with wife Kate Middleton in February.

“Just this year, I visited the Welsh town of Pontypridd with my wife Catherine, where the community is still recovering from devastating floods. I met families who had lost their homes, their possessions, and their sense of security,” he shared.

The prince also hailed King Charles long-standing commitment to protect the natural world and climate.

“I grew up with my father the King talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world. A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years,” he shared.

A day earlier to this, Prince William attended his fifth Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.