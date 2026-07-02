Prince William, Harry relationship at breaking point

Royal expert explains why the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry are at its all-time low with no plan to see each other when the Duke of Sussex comes to Britain.

The rift between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex is now at its lowest point. Prince Harry is due to visit the United Kingdom this month, however, sources say the brothers will not see or reconcile as the three-year public estrangement continues. According to famous royal commentator Russell Myers, the distance between William and his younger brother is more significant now than ever before.

During an interview with ITV on Friday, he was grim about the current state of relations between the princes.

“Make no mistake that their relationship is the worst it’s ever been and I see no chance of a reconciliation,” Myers declared. A tale of two different relationships: King Charles III While the door may be firmly shut for a reunion between brothers, the King is still keen on being there for his youngest son.

“ We’ve seen Harry speaking about wanting a reconciliation with his father and there is a willingness from both sides to fix their relationship,” Myers confirmed. The same is not the case with the current generation who are likely to sit on the throne in the future.

The issues are particularly felt keenly in Kensington Palace and the direct family of William.

William, Catherine and other members of the Royal Family feel deeply hurt by everything Harry has said in the past about the Firm,” Myers explained. Focus on the Future In the meantime, William has dedicated his public focus to raising his children and helping them to be down to earth and ready for the challenges ahead.

“ William teaches the children that this is what life is like outside the Palace walls for so many people and what their homelessness work is like,” Myers explained referencing the work William has carried out to help end homelessness in the UK.

Why the rift happened The royal family fractured in January 2020 when Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals. After leaving Britain for California with Prince Archie, the pair spoke about their lives behind closed doors with Oprah Winfrey and made explosive allegations about racism within the family and the support provided to Meghan.

Harry and Meghan, who welcomed Lilibet to the world in June, have built a life for themselves in Montecito, but that hasn’t helped to mend the rift with his father.