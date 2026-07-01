Prince William helps Aberdeen tenant settle into new home

Prince William visits new flat to assist with move to help create a home in Aberdeen as part of his new initiative to prevent and end homelessness across the country.

William popped in to help furnish a flat in Aberdeen for a tenant on Wednesday as he made a move to transform a property into a fully furnished home for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Working on the Innovative Housing Project, which is part of Prince William’s Homewards programme, he was helping transport furniture and box up essentials ready for people to use upon arrival.

This was the 32nd home that has been completed by the Homewards programme which, after being launched three years ago with local partner Langstane Housing Association, plans to house at-risk homeless people within empty properties.

“Creating a home is about more than just bricks and mortar,” said Prince William. “We want to help this tenant build a secure, long-term home and hope others can benefit from these developments in the future.”

Prince William visited residents, their support staff and chief executive of Langstane Helen Guald and helped them unpack food parcels and arrange for new appliances to be installed.

“We had the pleasure of Prince William visiting yesterday and he was keen to do whatever he could to help our tenant,” Helen said. “The programme helps make homes truly come alive.”

More than just a house

The project sees an additional three per cent of empty houses fitted out with furniture from a range of retail outlets, including IKEA and DFS, to help individuals maintain tenancy long term.

They said homes being fully furnished helps tenancy sustainment by an impressive 12.5 per cent, however only a third of existing social lets currently have any furniture.

The team hopes to house 11 families across their sites with furnishings, however have reported some challenges in securing donations of large kitchen items such as washing machines.

The prince’s work is part of a broader, five-year programme across six locations in the UK – London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, northern Ireland, newcastle and Birmingham – with the objective of demonstrating that it is possible to end homelessness.

“Working with partners like Langstane Housing Association, and local businesses and charities to find Innovative solutions to prevent homelessness and to provide a real and lasting home, this pilot is delivering life-changing results,” a spokesperson for The Royal Foundation added.