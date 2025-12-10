Prince William honors close ally Iain Douglas-Hamilton in emotional tribute

Prince William has expressed deep sorrow over the death of acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr. Iain Douglas-Hamilton. The pioneering researcher and conservationist – who founded Save the Elephants – passed away this week at the age of 82.

Taking to his social media handle, the future king paid a heartfelt tribute to Iain Douglas-Hamilton – served for many years as an ambassador for Tusk.

“I am so sad to hear of the passing of Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a man who dedicated his life to conservation, and whose life’s work leaves lasting impact on our appreciation for, and understanding of, elephants,” the Prince of Wales wrote.

He further added, “The memories of spending time in Africa with him will remain with me forever. My thoughts go out to Iain’s family, especially his wife Oria and children Saba and Dudu. W”.

The late conservationist was one of the world’s most prominent elephant researchers, known for a career that spanned several decades across East Africa.

Dr. Iain Douglas-Hamilton founded Save the Elephants in 1993 with his wife Oria which became a central organization in the field of elephant conservation.

Prince William, who has made conservation one of his signature causes, has special bond with Dr Douglas-Hamilton since pats many years through shared work in Africa and through charities.