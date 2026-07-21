Prince William has paid a heart-felt tribute to former England player and manager Kevin Keegan after the sporting legend passed away at the age of 75.

Keegan, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of his era, passed away peacefully at home with his family after fighting cancer bravely. A Personal Royal Message In his role as FA president Prince William released a statement mourning the loss of Keegan.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Kevin Keegan.

A wonderful player, manager and person who gave us all so much joy and inspiration. His influence on the game, and beyond, is simply immense. He was one of a kind,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him W” A Two-Time Ballon d’Or Winner Keegan’s family confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kevin.

We would like to thank the NHS for their continued care and support. We would ask for privacy at this difficult time,” the statement read. The player, who earned the nickname “Mighty Mouse” during his playing career, achieved remarkable feats throughout his time in football:

Career highlights – Liverpool – Won three English top-flight titles, two UEFa Cup wins, an FA Cup, and the 1977 European Cup – Won two consecutive Ballon d’Or awards in 1978 and 1979, making him the only English player to win it twice, when he was playing for German side Hamburg.

He also scored 21 goals in 63 international appearances for England – Manage United Newcastle – Keegan guided the Magpies back to promotion into the Premier League and led them into a serious title challenge – also manage England. His legendary career has been the subject of much tributes across the football world with other big clubs, previous players and even some public figures sharing fond memories.