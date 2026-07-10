Prince William honors late Bonnie Tyler as a ‘Proud Welsh Icon’

Catherine Zeta Jones expressed her heartfelt tribute to the late Bonnie Tyler, whose death has left her “heartbroken.” The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer died on Wednesday, July 8, two months after undergoing emergency surgery.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram that her heart was “broken” with the news that “our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away.”

She further mentioned, “A one-of-a-kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you, Bonnie, for the joy you brought to so many. Sleep tight, beautiful lady.”

Tyler, who was born in Wales, sang Total Eclipse of the Heart at Zeta-Jones’ wedding to Michael Douglas in 2000. She was saved by her husband, Robert Sullivan, who is also Zeta-Jones’s cousin.

Other Welsh stars also expressed their condolences, including Shakin’ Stevens, who called Tyler “a true professional, and a bright, shining light,” also writing that “she loved life and inspired the rest of us to do the same.” The Prince of Wales, Prince William, described Tyler as a “proud Welsh icon.”

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“Her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come.” He signed his Instagram post off with “Diolch am y gerddoriaeth,” which is Welsh for “thank you for the music.”

Sir Cliff Richard said he was mourning “another wonderful friend gone too soon,” also penning, “Bonnie’s infectious zest for life entertained so many around the world,” adding she was “a good friend to all, including me.”

Bryan Adams wrote on X that Tyler “had such a great voice”, adding he would “always be grateful for her beautiful version” of his track, Straight from the Heart. Meanwhile, Rod Stewart paid tribute by performing Tyler’s It’s a Heartache at an event in Gleneagles.

Bonnie Tyler was nominated for three Grammy Awards and also had three Brit Award nominations. She was awarded an MBE for her services to music in 2022.