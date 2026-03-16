Prince William honors Princess Diana with throwback photo on Mother’s Day

Prince William has paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, by sharing a rare childhood photograph from his private collection to mark UK’s Mother’s Day.

The Prince of Wales, 43, posted the throwback image on social media on March 15, also known as Mothering Sunday in Britain. The photo, taken at Highgrove House in 1984, shows a young William, then about two years old, walking hand-in-hand with his mother through a field of flowers.

“Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W,” William wrote in the caption.

The tribute reflected the prince’s enduring bond with Diana, who died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris when William was just 15 years old. The Princess of Wales remains one of the most beloved figures in royal history, remembered for her humanitarian work and close relationship with her sons.

Other members of the royal family also marked the occasion online. King Charles III and Queen Camilla shared their own message wishing mothers everywhere a peaceful Mothering Sunday. Their post included a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II as well as an image of Camilla with her late mother, Rosalind Shand.

“Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday,” they wrote in caption.

Princess Kate, who shares Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with Prince William, didn’t post a public Mother’s Day tribute on the Instagram account she shares with the Prince of Wales.