Prince William in 'outraged and deeply worried' state after Meghan and Harry visit Diana's grave

Family trip to Princess Diana’s resting place at Althorp House may have exacerbated ongoing rift between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry. Insiders at palace say Prince of Wales is feeling “highly paranoid and extremely anxious” about how mother’s memory is being handled following the visit.

Prince Harry believes that it is his birthright to pay tribute to his mother. But claims that elements of the visit were allegedly filmed have re-ignited tensions between the brothers.

Concerns over Althorp House filming

Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie, and Lilibet were visiting the former family home in Northamptonshire on July 1st, to pay tribute ahead of planned anniversaries. However palace insiders stated that the presence of any recording devices on their trip had already raised concern:

Filmed documentary concerns: Sources claimed some of the footage may have been shot for a new project, with a documentary being prepared about the 30-year anniversary of Diana’s death next year.

Commercialization fears: Several concerned relatives of the family, and those linked to William’s team, allegedly warned against a sacred and private family tribute being used on the air.

Private places for William

Althorp house is a place for quiet and private reflection for William, as much as a sacred family shrine. It is not a place he feels should ever be used for publicity or financial gain.

William is highly suspicious that getting footage of the trip for an upcoming docuseries on Diana was ‘the true motive,’ claims an insider to Closer magazine. He thinks that such spaces must be guarded with more importance than what was on display at Althorp, and stands firm by Diana’s legacy.

William objects strongly to any comparisons being made between himself and his brother, and is particularly irritated with the commercial interest around his late mother’s image without the prior consent of both himself and Diana’s other son.

Differing approaches to their mother’s legacy

The incident is simply a testament to how differenty the brothers deal with the lasting impact of their deceased mother. Harry continually looks to actively feature his own immediate family in any planned tributes to Diana; but William wishes to keep them strictly private.