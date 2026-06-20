New fissures in the British Royal Family appear to have opened following reports King Charles III is helping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK – a development reportedly leaving Prince William in furious uproar as a “betrayal” by his father.

King Charles III is allegedly providing royal accommodation in Britain for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their upcoming visit and has reportedly offered to assist with travel costs, according to royal insider Tom Sykes.

William boycotts Royal Family event William’s anger over the King’s apparent decision to accommodate Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex was laid bare this week as he boycotted the annual royal family lunch followingTrooping the Colour festivities.

Upon departing the military ceremony with Catherine, Duchess of Wales and their three children, the Prince of Wales allegedly “walked out”, sources say.

Sources indicate the tension escalated as Prince William apparently warned that if Harry and Meghan were invited to Sandringham this year he would refuse to attend the annual royal family gathering.

The struggle for royal standing The revelations came in the wake of commentary from experts that Harry and Meghan seek to regain their connection to the UK monarchy to shore up their branding worldwide.

“The couple is struggling and they want to get back to the security of royal status in the UK to protect their profile”, royal expert Mark Dolan said. “Harry and Meghan rely so much on royal status to sustain their profiles and are losing status in the U.S. Because of dwindling popularity; thus, a UK visit offers a really important platform and a public coup”, he continued, saying that it comes at a “terrible cost” to Prince William and Kate Middleton.