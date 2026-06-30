Prince William issues strong statement after Harry security blow

Prince William delivered a compelling speech on Wednesday to commemorate the third anniversary of Homewards, a flagship initiative aimed at proving that homelessness can be ending for good across the UK.

Speaking at an event with stakeholders, government officials and community partners at a milestone event for the five-year scheme, the Prince of Wales declared that the root of the problem was systemic, not the individuals themselves. “Homelessness is not an individual failure; it is a systemic failure,” Prince William declared. “And, if systems help create the problem, then systems can help prevent it.”

The Royal’s “game-changing” venture has been actively operating in six different parts of the country, since being launched in June 2021 by the Prince and The Royal Foundation, to end the cycle of homelessness in Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Belfast, Lambeth, Newport, and Sheffield.

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“The goal for each Homewards location is to establish a locally-rooted ‘business plan’ that makes homelessness ‘rare, brief and unrepeated’, a model that could be scaled up across the country.”

“Significant, measurable progress is being made, aides confirmed at a press conference.” 2,400+ individuals have been prevented from becoming homeless through schools and local community networks, “while another 250 individuals have already been moved into stable employment by networks including the New Employability Opportunities Network (NEON).” Meanwhile, 73 vulnerable families and individuals “have moved into stable housing.

The scheme has been financially backed with £1.9 million from the core Homewards Fund and has raised an additional £3.5 million in private philanthropic funding and targeted grants”. “A £2.3million furniture project including IKEA, B&Q, and DFS, means dozens of individuals who were placed in temporary accommodation are now living in furnished homes.”

For the Prince of Wales, who spent much of his childhood visiting shelters with Diana, the homeless problem remains close to his heart and is something he is deeply invested in. He told press today that “The next two years are about proving that what works in six locations can work across the country,” he said.

“Now is the time for us to work together to bring together local authorities, business leaders, community partners and the general public to deliver this,” William declared, urging people to “support us as we take on the challenge together”.