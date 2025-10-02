Prince William joins Prince Harry, Meghan to honor Jane Goodall following her death

Prince William has joined his estranged brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to honor Dame Jane Goodall following her sad demise.

Taking to his joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the future king released a heartfelt statement on the renowned conservationist’s death just few hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ tribute to her.

“The world has lost an extraordinary voice with the passing of Dame Jane Goodall,” Prince William wrote on Thursday, October 2.

He went on to gush, “Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world.”

“She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference,” the father-of-three added before signing off with his initials, “W.”

Harry and Meghan also paid a heartfelt tribute to the animal welfare advocate in emotional statement.

“Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt,” the couple stated.

They further added, “She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed,” Harry and Meghan added.

Dame Jane Goodall died peacefully in Los Angeles at the age of 91 while on Wednesday, October 1.