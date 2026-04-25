Prince William jokes about his height during jaguar racing visit

Prince William showed his playful side during a recent royal outing, joking about his height while visiting a British motorsport team.

The Prince of Wales, 43, stepped out on April 23 for a solo engagement at the headquarters of Jaguar TCS Racing, where he learned more about the team’s work in electrification, innovation and sustainability.

During the visit, William toured the facility, met drivers Mitch Evans and António Félix da Costa, and spoke with engineers about the design and development of the team’s I-TYPE 7 race car and future models.

The royal also had the chance to sit inside one of the cars – an experience that prompted a lighthearted remark about his 6-foot-3-inch frame. “There’s not a lot of room in the legs, is there?” he joked, according to reports.

Prince William’s comment comes as his eldest son, Prince George, has recently drawn attention for his own growing height. Earlier this month, the young royal appeared nearly as tall as his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, during an Easter outing at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor

The visit to the Jaguar facility also coincided with a special family moment, as it took place on the same day as Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, celebrated his eighth birthday.