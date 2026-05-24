Prince William Jokes “No Comment” on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Invite, Fuels Royal Guest List Speculation

Prince William has set social media buzzing after dropping a playful hint about a possible invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding.

The Prince of Wales made the cheeky comment during a live appearance on UK’s Heart Breakfast radio show on May 22, while discussing his family’s love for the pop superstar.

“No Comment… But I’m Hoping”

Appearing live from the Isles of Scilly, William joined hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to talk about his work with the Duchy of Cornwall and family life. When asked to pick a song for listeners, he immediately chose Taylor Swift.

“How about some Taylor Swift?” he said. “Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis are fans. Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed with Taylor Swift. She saw her on the Eras Tour—it was amazing. We did meet her!”

After the hosts played Swift’s track Opalite and dedicated it to Princess Charlotte, Theakston shifted the conversation to the pop star’s personal life.

“We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer,” he said. “Have you received your invite?”

William laughed and replied, “No comment. I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around. Will see.” The offhand remark instantly went viral, with fans dissecting every word for clues about the royal guest list.

A Royal-Swift Connection Years in the Making

The Prince’s comment isn’t coming out of nowhere. William and Swift share a friendship that dates back more than a decade. In 2013, they famously joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage for an impromptu rendition of Livin’ on a Prayer at a Centrepoint gala in Kensington Palace.

William later recalled the moment on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk, saying Swift grabbed his arm and said, “Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.”

The bond continued in June 2024 when William attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of his birthday celebrations.

Why the Royal Invite Matters

A potential royal appearance would add another layer of global attention to an already high-profile wedding. Royal experts note that William’s attendance would require significant security planning, given both his status and Swift’s global profile.

Fans React to the Royal Crossover

The clip of William’s “no comment” reply spread rapidly across X, TikTok, and Instagram, sparking memes imagining the royal family at a Swift concert or Kelce chatting with the Prince at a reception.

For now, William is playing it coy—but his words have only intensified speculation that one of the most unexpected celebrity crossovers of the decade could happen at a wedding in 2026.