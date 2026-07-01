Prince William, Kate break silence on Taylor wedding

The mystery surrounding the ultimate summer crossover event has finally been solved. Contrary to Weeks of intense speculation online and throughout the Royal Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton will NOT be attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated nuptials.

A recent People report confirmed the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be making the journey across the pond to the star-studded bash, shutting down rumors of a surprise Royal RSVP in their wake.

The reason Fans Thought Prince William Received A Wedding InviteSpeculation surrounding the Royals’ wedding attendance hit an all-time high when Prince William recently appeared on the UK’s Heart Breakfast radio show.

Asked directly by host Amanda Holden whether a wedding invitation to the ceremony has reached the palace, William simply played the coy card. “No comment,” William responded with a cheeky smile. “But I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.” While the comment was clearly light-hearted, the innocent joke served to fuel weeks of media frenzy.

Fans speculated that as Princess Charlotte is famously “obsessed” with the pop phenomenon, the Royals might be tempted to make a trip to the US holiday to tie the knot.

A Decade-Long Friendship Between Royalty and Pop Royalty While the Prince and Princess of Wales may be absent from the ceremony, the truth is that Prince William and Taylor Swift have a genuine, years-long friendly relationship.

2013 – Prince William met the pop superstar for the first time at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala in Kensington Palace where the latter coerced the heir to the throne onto the stage along with rock and roll icon Jon Bon Jovi to perform their iconic acoustic ballad “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

2024 – their friendship was revitalized when Prince William, his 10-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and his oldest child 10-year-old son Prince George attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London to celebrate Prince William’s 42nd birthday.

The pair reconnected backstage at Swift’s Wembley gig with Swift taking to Instagram to share a now viral selfie of herself, Kelce and their family -captioning “Happy Bday M8!

London shows are off to a splendid start.” “The New Heights” podcast hosts also recently discussed meeting the Prince backstage with Travis referring to Prince William as “the coolest” guy he’d ever met.

All You Need To Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Guest ListAlthough the high-profile couple only announced their engagement last summer in August 2025 after two years of serious dating, details of the big wedding bash are under wraps.

Rumors are swirling around the couple who are said to be tying the knot on July 4th in New York City in a multi-day celebration that could possibly involve a severely secure location, or even a highly protected celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Close friends to the couple have said guests have simply been told to make plans for New York, but the specific coordinates of the location remain confidential. The wedding will undoubtedly become a significant event, with celebrity guests expected to descend from across the worlds of pop culture, filmmaking, and professional American football.

Zo Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Suki Waterhouse, and a number of KC Chiefs’ teammates have all been named as guests for the wedding rehearsals. As for William and Kate, you won’t be seeing them mingling with the stars as they prepare to return to their Royal Duties back across the pond this summer to escape the madness of the Paparazzi in New York City.