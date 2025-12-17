Prince William, Kate bring George, Charlotte and Louis to Royal Christmas lunch

The Wales Family has made a festive return to King Charles’ Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace after skipping last year.

On Tuesday, December 16, Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their three kids — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — attended the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen arriving the palace in a car, with the the future king driving his wife beside him in the passenger seat while George, Charlotte and Louis sat in the backseat.

The family-of-five was also joined by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with them since Prince George was a baby.

For the joyous occasion, Kate Middleton and Charlotte twinned in festive hair bows, both wearing a half-up style and red outfits.

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales are usually regular attendees at the palace’s Christmas lunch, they were absent in 2024 as they were in Norfolk, England, where they traditionally spend the holiday season.

The family later joined the wider royal family for their annual Christmas Day Walk to church.

In addition to Wales’ family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also in attendance at the event.

However, their disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (the former Prince Andrew), was notably absent from the event as he was seen horseback riding in the rain around Windsor Park on the same day.