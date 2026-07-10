Prince William, Kate honor Bonnie Tyler's legacy

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in mourning after being informed of the death of Welsh rock singer Bonnie Tyler, aged 75. Tyler died on Monday. A message from Kensington Palace on X (formerly Twitter) expressed: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bonnie Tyler,” the message, personally signed off by ‘W,’ continued.

“A proud Welsh icon, her extraordinary voice and unforgettable music touched millions around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts are with her husband, family, friends and all who loved her.

Prince William’s bond with the “First Lady of Rock” Bonnie Tyler reached international stardom in the 1980s with hit songs including “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero”. Her distinctive husky voice became the soundtrack to a generation, but she also shared a special connection with the Royal Family.

The “First Lady of Rock” was appointed an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in her 2022 Birthday Honours list for her services to music.

Prince William personally presented Tyler with her MBE during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in April 2023. Talking to Hello! Magazine at the time, an overjoyed Tyler said the day was “magnificent” and “a day I’ll never forget.”

She joked about the nerves, saying, “I was so nervous I might spill my tea on him!” and confessed: “To have this presented to me, my MBE, by the Prince of Wales is such an honour, magnificent. It’s a very exciting day, one I’ll never forget. I’m a very happy girl.”

Music World Mourns a Legend A statement from Tyler’s family confirmed the singer died “unexpectedly” at a hospital in Portugal, where she had been undergoing treatment for an illness. She underwent surgery for a perforated intestine earlier this year and was placed in an medically induced coma for a period of time.

The iconic Welsh singer enjoyed a five-decade career that saw her become the first Welsh solo artist to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, with her classic anthems continuing to be streamed by new generations – “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has racked up over a billion streams globally.

Tyler is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan, her children and numerous friends and fans worldwide.