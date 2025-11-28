Prince William, Kate Middleton cheer Robert Irwin’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ win

Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined in Robert Irwin on celebration of his dazzling Dancing with the Stars season 34 win.

Following his dramatic victory, the Australian conservationist and TV personality shared a video of the moment with partner Witney Carson on Instagram.

“Dreams do come true,” Irwin captioned the post

The Prince and Princess of Wales also showed him support in the comment section as they wrote, “Congratulations Robert and Witney!”

Earlier this month, the future king supported his pal on the dancing competition in a virtual appearance.

On November 11, Prince William made a surprise appearance on DWTS to cheer up the 20-year-old Australian ahead of the finale.

The 43-year-old prince further said that he was missing Irwin – who is Earthshot ambassador – at the annual Earthshot Prize, which was taking place at the same time in Brazil.

“We’re missing you, Robert. Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here,” he said in the video.

Prince William further addressed Irwin’s pro partner and said, “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can.” Carson was visibly starstruck, exclaiming, “I can’t believe he just said my name!”

Previously, Robert Irwin had explained on the show that he was originally scheduled to attend the Earthshot awards with the Prince of Wales but had to stay in the U.S. as his DWTS journey continued.