Prince William, Kate Middleton endure their hardest year

The Royal Family is in the midst of arguably the most demanding time in modern history. Following consecutive announcements about King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and their health problems respectively, Prince William was forced to take on immense pressure – juggling state duties with the difficult situation of supporting his wife as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Discussing his experience, William described the period as ‘brutal’ and ‘dreadful’, admitted that it has undeniably been “the toughest year of my personal life, and my public life”.

Dual Health Crisis Hits the Monarchy

The spate of personal challenges that struck the Royal Family began in early 2024. In February 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, weeks later, on 22 March, Princess Catherine appeared in a touching video statement revealing that she had cancer after tests following her recent major abdominal surgery confirmed the disease had been present, prompting her to undergo precautionary chemotherapy treatment.

Stepping up to represent the Crown as he temporarily takes on more public engagements on behalf of the King as he recovers.

Supporting his wife during her treatment and subsequent recovery period.

Shielding their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from the ongoing speculation and press attention.

“To try and hold everything up and get everything through… It has been difficult… but I am so proud of my wife; I am so proud of my father, for going through with what they’ve done.”

The couple were keen to keep their children as shielded as possible from the news and the relentless press scrutiny surrounding the situation and, when addressing the nation in her video statement, Catherine stressed that her immediate priority was “to explain all of this to the children in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

The Princess has been keen to ensure that despite her illness and time for recovery, she remains involved in her children’s daily lives, resting whilst they are at school so that she is able to provide a loving, stable, home environment at their home in Windsor.

A Look to the Future: Recovery and Realigned Focus

With the Princess completing her chemotherapy treatment and taking on some light royal duties, the Prince and Princess are looking to the future and are set to adopt a new, re-aligned approach to public service and family life. Key priorities will focus on:

Choosing high-impact, deeply personal initiatives, such as the Earthshot Prize and projects relating to early childhood development, for the public facing elements of their work.

Prioritising family time and childhood milestones in order to allow them to focus on supporting their young children as well as carrying out their royal duties.

Openly sharing updates to the public whilst reinforcing the importance of prioritizing their health and well-being above all else.

Despite the devastating news for the Royal couple over the past few years, the nation’s overwhelming support and the Prince and Princess’s determination to tackle their health problems with strength and honesty have been incredibly powerful to witness.