Prince William updates on wife Kate Middleton's health after cancer battle

In a rare update on his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, Britain’s Prince William of Wales shared how their three kids and royal family coped with the Princess’s health struggles.

Appearing on a special episode of Canadian actor Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series ‘The Reluctant Traveller’, titled ‘Living the Royal Life in the UK’, Prince William, 43, shared an update on Princess of Wales’ health, months after she confirmed this January that her cancer is in remission, after nine months of chemotherapy treatment.

“Yes, she is yes…It’s great news,” he said about the development. “Everything is progressing in the right way, which is all good news.”

Upon being asked how the royal couple’s three kids, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, coped with the situation when their mother was diagnosed with cancer last March, Prince William added, “Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these things; the children are constantly learning and adapting.”

“We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need, and we’re a very open family, so we talk about the things that bother us, the things that trouble us. But you never quite know the knock-on effects it can have. And so it’s just important to be there for each other and reassure the children that everything is okay,” he explained.