Prince William, Kate Middleton hit by new criticism

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly facing renewed controversy over the way in which they conduct their royal duties despite their busy schedule of public engagements and family obligations. Reports claim that the Prince and Princess of Wales are facing renewed pressure from some royal watchers who feel they ought to undertake a larger workload given that they are expected to be the King and Queen in the future.

According to reports, the Waleses are said to have always put their three children first and have therefore been keen to limit the amount of time they spend performing their official duties. However, there have been some comments within royal circles stating that they perhaps should work harder for the good of the monarchy.

The comments come following Princess Kate’s recent return to the public sphere after a number of health challenges and she is said to still be focusing on achieving a sustainable work-life balance as far as her health, family and duties are concerned. Palace insiders have been saying that a return to duties is not an instant return and is going to take time.

Prince William has continued with a number of high profile campaigns including environmental projects and charity initiatives and both William and Kate have recently attended key royal engagements with family members of theirs including the recent Trooping the Colour ceremony and Order of the Garter ceremony.

Supporters of the royal couple believe that William and Kate are taking the monarchy into the 21st century by keeping family life at the heart of their duties while continuing to serve the monarchy.