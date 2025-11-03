Prince William, Kate Middleton host private ‘thank you’ party after King Charles strips Andrew of titles

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly hosted a private “thank you” party to show appreciation after King Charles stripped Andrew of all royal titles.

According to Daily Mail, the future king and queen threw the party on Friday for the builders and staff who helped them move out early from their former residence, Adelaide Cottage – the home some insiders have described as “cursed.”

“The couple very sweetly just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly to help,” a local source said the outlet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales served drinks and nibbles at The York Club, a private pub near Forest Lodge, their new home in Windsor Great Park, as per the outlet.

The venue is a members-only club for residents and employees of the Crown Estate which manages much of the property on the estate, including the Waleses’ own.

This comes at a crucial time for the former prince Andrew who is facing renewed scrutiny, over his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, King Charles announced that Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles including the “Prince” and will be required to vacate the Royal Lodge, where he has been living since 2003.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” a statement by Bukhingham Palace reads.