Could Prince William break royal tradition by skipping the palace?

Prince William along with his wife Kate Middleton is unlikely to make Buckingham Palace his home once he succeeds King Charles, according to reports.

Prince William and Princess Kate have decided to move with their children into Forest Lodge, a historic home in Windsor Great Park, which they see as their long-term residence.

Prince William has raised questions about the future of Buckingham Palace, which has been the official royal residence in London since 1837.

The Palace is undergoing a £369 million renovation, but insiders suggest William will not live there. Instead, Buckingham Palace may be used only for state occasions and opened to the public.

Prince William’s decision would make him the first monarch in modern times not to reside in a palace or castle. The move marks a change in tradition within the Royal Family.

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing to settle into Forest Lodge with their three children. The house, over 300 years old, offers large grounds, a ballroom and modern comforts.

The Royal Family hope this move will provide a fresh start after a difficult period that included the death of Queen Elizabeth II and recent health issues for King Charles and Kate.

Prince William and Kate are funding the move themselves. Kensington Palace will continue to serve as their official London base, while the Royal Family will also retain Anmer Hall in Norfolk as a private home.

Also Read: What prompted Kate Middleton, Prince William to step away from holiday mode?

In other news, Kate Middleton and William stepped away from their summer break on Friday, 15 August, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Japan.

The Prince and Princess of Wales honoured the courage and sacrifice of the wartime generation with a heartfelt message.

Kate Middleton highlighted the importance of remembering the service of British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

She stressed that their bravery and resilience remain an inspiration for future generations. Prince William joined her in paying tribute to those who endured hardship and ensured freedom for many.