Prince William, Kate Middleton share sweet behind-the-scenes moment at BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a lighthearted moment at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, giving fans a glimpse of their affectionate night out.

The royal couple attended the awards on Sunday, February 22, marking their first joint appearance at the event since 2023.

Prince William, who serves as the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), presented the BAFTA Fellowship Award to Dame Donna Langley, honoring her significant contributions to film.

Now, photographer Andrew Parsons has shared a slew of Behind the scenes candid shots of the couple on social media, including a sweet image of them giggling together in an elevator.

Another image showed William gently placing his hand on Kate’s back as they arrived at the ceremony.

The couple’s appearance comes amid heightened public attention on the royal family following the arrest of former Prince Andrew on Thursday, February 19, at his residence on the Sandringham estate.

Despite recent family developments, William and Kate focused on celebrating achievements in film and supporting the arts. They are regular attendees of the BAFTAs and have consistently highlighted the importance of recognizing talent in the industry.

However, the royal couple didn’t attend last year, and William came solo in 2024, sharing his regret that his wife couldn’t join amid her cancer diagnosis and treatment.