Prince George is expected to enjoy a special family holiday at Balmoral before embarking on one of the biggest milestones of his young life – starting secondary school at Eton College this September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are widely expected to join King Charles and other members of the Royal Family at the Scottish estate for their annual summer stay. This tradition has been cherished by generations of royals, where they unwind away from the public eye before the busy autumn schedule begins.

The trip comes just days before George, 13, is expected to begin his first term at Eton, where he will reportedly become a full-time boarder. The move marks a significant new chapter for the young royal as he follows a path previously taken by his father, Prince William.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the peaceful surroundings of Balmoral provide the ideal setting for the Wales family to reconnect before George’s transition to boarding school.

“The summer stay has always been a time for William, Catherine and the wider family to gather in the peace of the Scottish countryside after the busyness of their working lives,” Bond said. “It’s a place to breathe, relax and simply enjoy being together.”

She added that the holiday is likely to be particularly meaningful this year, with Kate expected to make George’s final days before school “extra special” as he prepares for the major change.

The Princess of Wales has frequently spoken about the importance of spending time in nature, and the family is known for embracing outdoor activities during their visits, regardless of the weather.