Prince William, Kate rattled by fresh 'humiliation'

The Kate Middleton, Prince William reportedly held “urgent” talks after reports that their father and his brother had held a private meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Experts suggest the couple’s “hardline approach” to relations with the Sussexes hasn’t changed despite King Charles III holding a private audience with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a recent visit to the UK.

Speaking to Woman & Home, royal commentator Emily Andrews said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales were in urgent talks about the meeting.

They were privy to arrangements, but it seems they still found it painful…

Kate and William are resolute in their position regarding Harry and Meghan after the fallout of the book and the interviews.” Key takeaways from recent reports suggest that Prince Charles arranged the private meeting at his Highgrove residence as a quick catch-up with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The report claims the private encounter surprised senior royals with both King Charles and Queen Camilla being informed of the meeting only hours before it happened.

In light of the King’s encounter, the publication reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relatives including the Prince and Princess of Wales were not to be invited to the meeting at Highgrove.

Sources add to Woman & Home that the Princes and Princesses will “continue to present a united front” when it comes to the current family rift.

According to the Royal Family’s schedule, a private audience is when a royal asks for and takes time with the monarch whether this is to ask a question or just to have a chat, but according to reports, Prince William and Kate know nothing about Charles meeting Harry and Meghan.