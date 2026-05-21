Why Prince William and Kate Refuse to Keep a 'Yeoman' at Home

The Prince William and Princess of Wales may be the future of the British monarchy, but when the palace gates close, Prince William and Kate Middleton prefer a remarkably ordinary home life. Despite having access to an array of royal aides, the couple has made a conscious decision to strictly limit their household staff—opting completely out of traditional live-in help.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman in his book New King, New Court, William and Kate do not employ a traditional butler or a “gentleman’s gentleman” at their Adelaide Cottage residence in Windsor.

While the broader Kensington Palace support team does include a “yeoman”—a multi-tasking attendant responsible for managing everything from travel luggage to official uniforms—this staff member does not live with the family.

Privacy Over Royal Tradition

The choice to forego live-in staff is a highly deliberate boundary set by the couple. Insiders note that the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage simply doesn’t have the space to accommodate a large entourage. However, even as the family prepares to transition to larger properties like Forest Lodge, they plan to double down on this “no live-in staff” rule to maximize privacy for their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A royal source shared with the Daily Mail that the reality of the Wales household would likely shock outsiders:

“I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home. The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating, and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment.”

By turning away from centuries of royal tradition that rely heavily on a massive team of domestic servants, William and Kate are prioritizing a grounded, “hands-on” upbringing for their children, proving that even future kings have to clear their own dinner plates.