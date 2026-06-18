Prince William, Kate reveal key reason behind Eton College choice

Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally made a major decision about their eldest son. Kensington Palace announced earlier this week that George will begin classes at Eton College this coming September.

This major royal transition, however, wasn’t something Prince William and Kate Middleton had necessarily locked in until recently, considering both the complexities of the family dynamic, as well as royal tradition.

They weighed the implications for all three of their children-Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis-before coming to a conclusion that also incorporated George’s desire for a specific type of education. Following in Royal Footsteps As for Prince William, he was clearly ecstatic about his son’s decision, and not just because George, who is second in line to the British throne, would be following him into Eton.

“He’s thrilled that George wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, the school really helped him to develop as an individual,” an inside source revealed. William and Kate’s considerations included how the transition to a boarding school might affect Charlotte and Louis, and “it became clear George would thrive.

” Prince George will continue his royal family tradition as he prepares for the British throne at an elite boarding school. -Kensington Palace 👑Prince George will begin school at Eton College in September 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales had the opportunity to see his new school prior to confirming his placement. Photo: PA Images 🇬🇧 What Is it Really Like for a Royal at Eton College?

Even though Eton College, globally famous for being a training ground for world leaders and aristocrats, produces incredibly talented and privileged individuals, a royal at the school won’t necessarily stand out amongst the students.

Prince William’s former classmate reportedly said, “We weren’t in awe of William, and I don’t think he would have wanted us to be.” “The school is made up of kids from super-rich backgrounds and the oldest families, and on that basis, social hierarchy isn’t really an issue; in fact, they’d tease William mercilessly about the Royal Family!” The Duke of Cambridge was often subjected to such jokes as a means of “grounding.

” Ultimately, with Eton, William and Kate hope to give George the same well-rounded, albeit traditional and rigorous, experience he himself had: a grounding upbringing despite extraordinary circumstances, all in preparation for his future role as a key member of the British monarchy.