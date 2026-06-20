Prince William, Kate reveal struggle before big move

Behind the scenes, a mental turmoil unfolded for Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton, before the parents decided where George will grow. However, many assumed it is obvious for the boy that he would join Eton, where his father went and graduated in 1995.

The parents are worried: What should we do? Where should we take him?

According to insider reports, William and Kate, who already seemed to have an idea about the boy’s destination, spent several months touring the most exclusive colleges around, including Marlborough, which Kate Middleton attended (the most suitable place), in order to choose what the best school is for George, who is not yet preparing for the throne at 9 years of age.

“This is one of the most important decisions William and Kate have ever had to make about the parenting aspect. They didn’t want to decide in the institution based on royal traditions, but according to what is best for a son, and not only as future king”, said one of the prince’s sources.

Protecting George: From public gaze to royal scrutiny

In fact, over the years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have constantly tried to lead a relatively normal life as parents. In particular, with Prince George, they’ve sought to create a safe space as much as possible for him, in view of the great responsibility that awaits him in the future when he’ll ascend the throne.

For these reasons, the couple have agonized over a difficult compromise between keeping him close to his family, and preparing him, from a psychological point of view, for the enormous sacrifices required of a member of the monarchy.

The final choice: Proximity is the key factor for a mother

Ultimately, the geographical proximity of Eton, a few miles away from Windsor, was decisive for Kate Middleton, a protective mother and, for this reason, determined that her son continue to grow surrounded by her family even during a pivotal period such as adolescence. The assurance of being able to be easily next to her son when needed is what helped Prince William and his wife finally come to terms.

An Eton education, considered by tradition to be a sort of finishing school for royal offspring since George III, proved a comfortable enough compromise.

The traditional boys’ public school in Berkshire, an easy drive from their home near Windsor, offered the perfect mix for parents who desperately want to keep a grip on proceedings while allowing their eldest son to make progress towards independence and a future role as king.