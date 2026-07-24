Prince William, Kate set strict rules for George's Eton move

As Prince George steps into his teenage years and prepares for senior boarding school at Eton College, the Prince and Princess of Wales face a challenge shared by parents worldwide: managing screen time and digital exposure.

Despite entering a new academic chapter at one of the UK’s most prestigious institutions, the young royal won’t be getting an iPhone anytime soon.

Transitioning to Eton College: What Lies Ahead

Eton College, located in Berkshire, caters to young men aged 13 to 18. Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended the historic institution, making it a familiar landmark for the royal family.

By establishing clear digital boundaries before George begins boarding life, William and Kate aim to keep his primary focus on academics, athletics, and adapting to school life alongside his peers.