Prince William, Kate stun in matching velvet looks at 2025 Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton and Prince William have once again hit the red carpet together after two years hiatus!

On Wednesday, November 19m, the Prince and Princess of Wales graced the annual Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in London with their presence.

For the starry night, the future king and queen opted for coordinated matching velvet look as they made their first red-carpet appearance in two years.

Princess Kate looked breathtakingly gorgeous in stunning green velvet gown which featured short sleeves and a V-neck. She wore her hair down for the evening out and completed the ensemble with striking drop earrings that added extra sparkle to her overalll look.

On the other hand, Prince William looked dapper in a black bow tie with a velvet suit jacket, a look recently worn by his estranged brother Prince Harry at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

The coordinated outfits made for a standout fashion moment as the couple greeted attendees and posed for photographs outside the historic venue.

This year’s appearance marks William and Kate’s sixth time attending the Royal Variety Performance together and their first since November 2023.

Two years ago, the Royal couple brought Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden to the event as they helped host the Swedish royals during their visit to the U.K.

Royal Variety Charity is the annual fundraiser event, which supports professionals from the entertainment industry in need.