Prince William, Kate watch Commonwealth Games with children

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied them to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games. During the netball semi-final match at the Hydro venue, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George joined William and Kate, who are recognized as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland.

The royals visited on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, which are set to conclude on Sunday. Netball, athletics, boxing, and judo were among the events happening on Saturday. The Duke of Edinburgh—the vice patron of Commonwealth Sport, which organizes the games—and his spouse recently attended the athletic event, which is affectionately referred to as the “Friendly Games.”

The opening ceremony at the Hydro venue earlier featured the King and Queen emerging from a TARDIS. The playful scene evoked memories of London 2012, when James Bond actor Daniel Craig and Queen Elizabeth II appeared to skydive into the Olympic Stadium.

After the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as the event’s host in 2023 due to skyrocketing costs, the opening ceremony in Glasgow became the first to be staged indoors as part of a drastic financial restructuring. Originally known as the British Empire Games in 1930, the event’s future had been uncertain until Glasgow, which previously hosted in 2014, was persuaded to step in and host once more, albeit with major scaled-back changes.