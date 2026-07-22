Prince William, Kate's marriage sparks fresh speculation

Public trust has put Prince William and Kate in a place where they feel safe enough to increase displays of physical affection in the public eye. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always been a very loving couple, however, according to an expert their increased PDA may show they are entering a ‘new era’ of their marriage.

According to body language expert Judi James, the royal couple has reached a new level of confidence where they can express their affection publicly because they “finally felt safe enough to trust-not each other, but the public and the press-to show it”. She told the Daily Mail. “Their rituals suggest there has been no real change in the intensity of their love for one another; what has happened is…” James noted while describing images of them.

James has witnessed multiple instances of PDA between the pair on recent trips and outings. The body language expert pointed out their interactions and physical gestures reflect natural feelings of fondness and regard, not an attempt to please. She mentioned the couple is:

* Confident in their relationship. The Duke and Duchess are more willing to deviate from the formal approach to royal PDA that their predecessors adopted and instead embrace an approach that appears more authentic.

* Their gestures are uninhibited. The recent hugs and kisses on William and Kate’s recent outings suggest that they “are now casting off all inhibitions as the desire to greet and cherish takes over.”

Shaping the Royal Brand

According to James, their recent open shows of physical affection has marked “the latest chapter of their marriage”. In their continuing development as senior members of the Royal family and eventual King and Queen, their displayed affection and partnership is seen as being central to their image and brand for a new generation of royal followers.

They are continuing to prove that love has evolved within the monarchy as their relationship after over a decade of marriage has become even more visible and strengthened.