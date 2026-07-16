Prince William and King Charles have shared heartfelt messages of support after England’s dream of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup final came to a dramatic end with a 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

Shortly after the final whistle on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Three Lions for their efforts throughout the tournament despite the heartbreaking loss.

“Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you,” William wrote.

He continued, “Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high.”

King Charles also paid tribute to the national side through the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, offering words of encouragement following the team’s narrow defeat.

“Commiserations to Harry and the team. While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again,” the monarch wrote.

England looked on course for a place in the World Cup final after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions a second-half lead.

However, Argentina mounted a late comeback, with Lautaro Martínez scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner from a Lionel Messi assist to secure a 2-1 victory and book a place in Sunday’s final against Spain in New Jersey.

The result also means Prince William will no longer travel to the United States for the World Cup final.