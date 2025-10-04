Prince William has learnt a lesson from his parents' divorce

Britain’s Prince William of Wales has learnt a lesson from the divorce of his parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, and vows never to make this mistake.

Prince William, 43, made a rare comment on his parents’ divorce during his latest appearance on Canadian actor Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series ‘The Reluctant Traveller’, titled ‘Living the Royal Life in the UK’, when he discussed his childhood and credited his late mother, Princess Diana, for creating a ‘relatively normal life’ for him and his brother, Prince Harry, at home.

“I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood,” the future king said, before adding, “My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time.”

William, who is the father of three kids, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, with his wife of 14 years, Kate Middleton, 43, continued, “You take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents.”

“I think we all try and do that, and I just want to do what’s best for my children,” he added. “But I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older.”

For the unversed, then-Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, who were married in July 1981 and shared two sons, William and Harry, parted ways in 1992, after years of a strained marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1996.