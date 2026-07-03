LONDON: Prince William has made his first-ever appearance on the popular New Heights podcast hosted by NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, with a teaser for the upcoming episode released today.

In the preview, Jason Kelce welcomed the Prince of Wales with his signature energetic introduction, highlighting William’s royal titles, including Prince of Wales, President of the Football Association and Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Appearing with a smile, Prince William responded, “That was quite the introduction. You guys nailed it.”

Jason replied, “We had to do something special for you,” while Travis Kelce also gave the royal a warm welcome.

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The full episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

The teaser comes amid ongoing speculation about Travis Kelce’s relationship with global pop star Taylor Swift. Recent media reports have fuelled rumours that the couple may be preparing for their wedding following activity involving guests at Madison Square Garden. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the speculation.

According to reports, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, are not expected to attend the rumoured wedding celebrations.

Prince William previously met Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce backstage during the London stop of Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2024, where he was accompanied by his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.