Prince William makes headlines with royal power move

Prince William’s fortune, much of it tied to the vast Duchy of Cornwall estate, has now dwarfed his father King Charles III’s net worth-after an accounting of Sovereign Grant’s yearly budget showed the Prince of Wales’s assets at an astounding $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, the King’s private wealth sits at a comparatively modest $846 million.

A Look at Prince William’s Billion Dollar Status

The Prince of Wales’s wealth can largely be attributed to his ownership of the historical Duchy of Cornwall, which he inherited when his father was coronated. In recent fiscal year figures alone, the income generated by the Duchy for its prince topped out at an impressive $28.5 million.

The reports also indicated William has also paid out over $26 million in taxes in his tenure as Prince of Wales. Prince William’s planned use of the estate could provide more affordable homes for the poor, as he reportedly wants to invest roughly 20% of the estate’s wealth in low-cost homes and green initiatives over the coming decade.

Palace Disputes Reports of Harry & Meghan Staying on Royal Estate

The revelation of the royal finances come amid much excitement over the planned summer tour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to London in July with their children. While this will likely be a trip where Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet join their parents to visit the UK for the first time since 2020, and Prince Harry & Meghan attend multiple charity events and prepare to count down to the start of the Invictus games from July 7–11, questions persist about where they will stay.

Initial rumors circulated that Prince Charles had offered to provide royal accommodations in his country manor; however royal watchers should take this news with a grain of salt.

“The Royal Household have not received any official request nor been made aware of any arrangements being put in place for accommodation on the estate,”royal reporter Rebecca English told.

Could Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite in the UK?

Although there will likely be opportunities for the two brothers to reconnect on their close trip, royal sources claim that such reconciliation is still highly unlikely, particularly in the aftermath of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir ‘Spare’.

“William is more than focused on his royal duties and family, a palace source confessed to Us Weekly. “And the media attention around the trip is almost impossibly distracting right now for something quiet, and private, to happen.” Neither royal family have issued an official comment about the possibility of a meeting between the princes.