Prince William makes key donation for beloved pub

Prince William has become embroiled in a local fight to save a historic English pub by using his royal influence– and his own pockets.

The Prince of Wales has given a gift of 1,000 to Semington Community Benefit Society (CBS), a resilient community of villagers in Wiltshire coming together to buy, refurbish and reopen their community pub, The Somerset Arms.

In addition to the cash donation, the heir also penned a touching letter to the campaign organisers saying rural pubs are a vital ‘lifeline’ to many British towns and a key weapon in the battle against social isolation.

A Royal Lifeline for the Somerset Arms

The Somerset Arms, a Grade II listed building, has been vacant since it closed down three years ago. Situated in the village of Semington, Wiltshire, the people of the community feared that the centre of their community would be lost forever. They came together to be able to purchase the property back as a community.

After the campaign group wrote a letter inviting Prince William to pour the first pint when reopening, the young royal replied with a contribution in direct praise of their efforts.

In his letter to the society, Prince William wrote:

Our pubs have a special history in our country. In the countryside they can be a huge benefit in breaking down isolation and maintaining local identity. I am very eager to back the importance of our pubs not simply as a commercial concern, but as a vital part of community life.

The Prince also mentioned that he was planning to “pop down to pull a pint and say hello” when the pub had opened its doors.

Organizers ‘Bowled Over’ by Royal Backing

Kensington Palace’s remarkable public support has caused a huge stir ofenthusiasmamongst the tiny Wiltshire village.

We are simply bowled over, so excited and stunned, said. Andy Cobley, vice chairman of Semington Community Benefit Society. What is both so gratifying and staggering is that His Royal Highness has acknowledged us, seen us and done something about it. It is backing community hubs that are where local essential services are located and where there’s an opportunity for people to meet to take on loneliness. What a brilliant thing.

Although the 1,000 we have received is an extra boost, organisers believe that the symbolic significance of the endorsement from the Prince of Wales will be of priceless benefit to their current fundraising through crowd-funding and share pledging initiatives.

The Fight to Save Britain’s Community Hubs

Brings the royal into the argument just weeks after a star-studded visit to the Prince of Peckham pub in South London by Prince William whereupon him pulled a pint of lager and went on to extol the virtues of the hospitality industry in defining our culture predicting; “We need to protect our pubs.”

The situation for British pubs is still critical. Over the course of the last year the number of pub closures permanently in England and Wales has summed up to about one each day and have been caused by Higher costs of running pubs, lifestyle and inflation.

What’s Next for the Somerset Arms Campaign?

The building’s present owners, the Wellington Pub Company, have put a 395,000 value on it. With tremendous community support, the Semington CBS has already collected around 193,000 in share pledges from 237 local residents, and thousands in individual donations.

Following the praise of Prince William, ‘the society has increased the deadline for its pledge from 13 July to 1 August, as it prepares an official offer to buy the property. Dozens of volunteers from the local area have pledged their time, legal services and professional craft skills to carry out work on the building once the keys are in their hands’.