Prince William makes surprise appearance on ‘DWTS’ for special reason

Prince William has made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars but virtually!

On Tuesday, November 11, the Prince of Wales- made a cameo on the dancing show in support of Earthshot ambassador and current contestant Robert Irwin.

The future king appeared in a heartwarming video where he sent a sweet message to “twinkle toes” Irwin.

“We’re missing you, Robert. Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.” William heard saying in the clip.

The 43-year-old prince went on to address Irwin’s pro partner Witney Carson as he said, “you need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

“I can’t believe he just said my name!” Carson excitedly exclaimed upon hearing her name.

Irwin – who serves as a global ambassador for the Prince’s Earthshot Prize, explained during rehearsals that he was supposed to be in Brazil for the annual environmental award event alongside Prince William. However, he had to tell William that he’s “still here,” in the competition.

Robert Irwin dedicated his dance – a foxtrot to Leona Lewis’ 2007 song Footprints in the Sand – to his sister Bindi who performed on same track during her winning run on the show during season 21and dedicated it to their father, the late Steve Irwin.