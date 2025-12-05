Prince William meets supermodel Claudia Schiffer years after mum Diana’s surprise

Prince William had a heartwarming reunion with the 90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer after 30 years at a recent royal event.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Prince of Wales attended state banquet where he met the catwalk queen more than 30 years after a memorable encounter orchestrated by his late mother, Princess Diana.

The event – held in honor of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and first lady Elke Büdenbender in Windsor Castle – was also attended by William’s wife Princess Kate among other royals.

The two met back in the early 1990s when a teenage William’s late mum Princess Diana arranged for Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington to visit the palace to celebrate her son’s birthday.

Prince William also recounted the sweet moment in the 2017 ITV and HBO documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

“I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled. I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck,” he shared.

Prince William further added, “That’s lived with me forever, about her loving and embarrassing and sort of, you know being — being the sort of the joker.”

Claudia Schiffer’s husband Matthew Vaughn – who is an English film director – was knighted by King Charles for services to the creative industries in July 2025.