Prince William meets teens choosing friendship first

Prince William has enjoyed a special visit to East Sussex, where he got a first hand look at a project to make better use of neglected sites and building for people who live there.

This included meeting a group of local young people, who, unlike many their age, actively prefer meeting up and forming face-to-face friendships with people rather than engaging online.

Prince William, 38, visiting East Sussex to view Hastings Commons, an urban regeneration initiative which takes in vacant and abandoned buildings and uses them for affordable homes.

Hastings Commons is currently creating low-cost housing for locals and space for young people. He spent time with the young people at a youth club run at the development.

His Royal Highness also visited the ‘Public Living Room,’ also known as the ‘Common Room’ by locals at the centre. This is an accessible open space which offers anyone passing by shelter, warmth, support and a space to have a conversation with someone.

A spokesperson for the Hastings Commons team said: “We were thrilled that the Prince of Wales visited us here at Hastings Commons today to see first-hand the community led regeneration work that is going on in Hastings.

“He got to meet some of our incredible volunteers and the young people that we support. “We were delighted that his Royal Highness was able to see the vital work of our ‘Public Living Room,’ which provides an accessible open space for people in the local community to connect and access support when they need it. “Our project creates low-cost homes and a place for people to meet.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared photos of William on his visit, along with: “A powerful example of how community-led regeneration is creating opportunities and bringing people together.” The future King’s engagement supports his work championing community regeneration and the fight against loneliness throughout Britain.