Prince William moved to tears in special film to mark World Mental Health Day

Prince William was visibly emotional during a powerful and deeply personal conversation about the devastating impact of suicide with a bereaved wife.

In a new eight-minute film, released on World Mental Health Day on Friday, October 10, the Prince of Wales sat down with Rhian Manning over tea and Welsh cakes.

“In 2012, Rhian’s one-year-old son died suddenly. Five days later, her husband Paul tragically took his own life,” the prince wrote on his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales.

The caption further revealed, “Today, on World Mental Health Day, The Royal Foundation is launching a new National Suicide Prevention Network, which is uniting charities across the four home nations to transform suicide prevention in the UK.”

“Talking about suicide is essential to prevent it. Thank you to Rhian and her family for sharing their story.” It added.

The video showed Prince William’s vulnerable side as he choked back his tears while speaking to Rhian.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s The Royal Foundation has donated around $1.3 million over an initial three-year period so far to support the creation of the National Suicide Prevention Network.